Aurora police ask for help finding 2-year-old girl's family

A 2-year-old girl found alone just before dusk Friday evening has a metro area police department requesting the public's help in finding her parents or guardians.

"Do you recognize this little girl?" the Aurora Police Department stated in a social media message. The child is visibly upset in the photo accompanying the inquiry.

The girl was discovered near the intersection of East Montview Boulevard and Sable Boulevard in the Hillcrest Village neighborhood, according to APD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at (303) 627-3100.

UPDATE: At 9:37 p.m., the Aurora Police Department stated the girl's mother had been located with the public's help. The department and the state's department of human services were beginning an investigation into the incident.