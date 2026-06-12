Aurora lifts Stage 1 Fire Restriction, clearing way for purchase and use of fireworks

Aurora Fire Rescue announced on Friday that, during the temporary lifting of the city's standing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, certain fireworks may be purchased and discharged between June 15 and July 4. Those include fireworks that don't leave the ground or explode.

Aurora Fire Rescue said that the decision to lift the fire restrictions is based on current climate and weather conditions using a "data-driven approach" recognizing three metrics developed by researchers at the University of Colorado. AFR said a fire ban is implemented when all three fire risk metrics meet or exceed the designated thresholds. At this time, AFR said only one of the three metrics has been met.

"We understand that residents may have questions about lifting fire restrictions at a time when the city has implemented Stage 1 water restrictions due to drought conditions. While both decisions are influenced by weather and environmental factors, they are based on different measures," said Aurora Fire Chief Alec Oughton in a statement. "In light of the ever-present risks associated with fireworks, only use those that are legally allowed, and always exercise caution."

Additional Information from Aurora Fire Rescue:

Aurora City Fireworks Restrictions

AFR determines and initiates fire restrictions for Aurora. Throughout the year, AFR maintains a Stage 1 Burn Restriction for Aurora, which imposes restrictions aimed at preventing the start of structural or wildland fires. AFR has the authority to adjust the burn ban between June 15 and July 4, when certain types of fireworks may be allowed in accordance with Aurora's city ordinance, as conditions dictate.

The ordinance specifies permissible fireworks that may be discharged or sold in Aurora, and it restricts the sale and use of fireworks to the period between June 15 and July 4 only. Permissible and illegal fireworks are similar to the types that are allowed or restricted across Colorado.

In the State of Colorado, fireworks that explode or leave the ground, such as the following, are illegal except when they are part of public or professional displays presented by an individual who has been certified by the Division of Fire Prevention and Control:

Firecrackers

Aerial devices, such as rockets and bottle rockets

Roman candles

Cherry bombs

Mortars or similar items, such as M-80s

Possessing, using or discharging fireworks carries a minimum age restriction of 16 unless under the supervision of an adult over 21 years of age in the city of Aurora. The full text of the city's ordinance is available online at aurora.municipal.codes/Code/66-34.

Colorado law establishes penalties for setting fires and reckless conduct resulting in fires, which could include jail time of up to 12 years and a fine of up to $750,000 for some offenses. A convicted offender may be ordered to pay for property destroyed, injuries caused by a fire or restitution to emergency responders to cover the costs of responding to the fire. Victims impacted by criminal activities may also sue individuals.

Fire Risk Metrics

To determine whether a fire ban is needed, AFR uses three nationally recognized metrics provided by researchers and scientists at the University of Colorado. These metrics as of June 10 are:

Fuel moisture per 100 hours: 10 (Figures below 12 indicate a fire ban is prudent.)

Fuel moisture per 1,000 feet: 13 (Figures below 12 indicate a fire ban is prudent.)

Energy release component: 47 (Figures above 70 indicate a fire ban is prudent.)

If all three of these metrics exceed the thresholds, a ban is issued after also considering in totality U.S. Drought Monitor index and factors such as weather, climate conditions, local and regional fire activity, emergency preparedness levels and resource availability.

Fireworks Safety and Prevention

More than 14,700 people were injured by fireworks in 2024, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Additionally, the National Fire Protection Association reports that fireworks started an estimated 32,302 fires in 2023 and caused 15 deaths and $142 million in direct property damage.

AFR responds to multiple incidents throughout the year and this time of year on fireworks-related medical emergencies, property damage and vegetation fire risk. In preparation for increased fire risks posed by fireworks in Aurora, AFR upstaffs its Wildland specialty crews the week of the July 4th holiday to increase response capacity and to proactively patrol the city. In partnership with the Aurora Police Department, Aurora's Office of Emergency Management and other city departments, AFR also maintains a unified command center on the holiday.

Always use caution when possessing, using or discharging fireworks. Below are a few safety tips to follow when lighting fireworks.

Only use fireworks outdoors.

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Never hold a firework when lighting and keep your body away.

Light only one firework at a time.

Keep a bucket of water nearby. Soak all fireworks in water before discarding.

Never relight a "dud" or faulty firework. Wait 5-10 minutes, then soak it in the bucket of water.

To file a non-emergency fireworks complaint, visit auroragov.org/contactus. Call 911 to report life-threatening emergencies.