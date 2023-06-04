Aurora Fire Rescue reports blaze at multi-family residential complex near S. Havana Street

Video captures victims being transported to hospital in Aurora apartment fire

Aurora Fire Rescue reports a blaze at a multi-family residential complex near Exposition Avenue and S. Havana Street.

Crews are currently working on the scene of the reported structure fire inside a large multi-family residential complex located at 10705 E. Exposition Ave.

Crews currently working a structure fire at a large multi family residential complex. A second alarm has been sounded at this time with multiple units affected. pic.twitter.com/ud5BjAv4SU — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) June 3, 2023

A second alarm was sounded at the complex with multiple units reportedly affected.

Upon arrival, crews found the fire had spread to an additional unit and the third floor of the building through the shared hallways.

Crews were able to quickly stop the spread and bring the fire under control. Searches of all units on the second and third floor have also been completed.

AFR treated 5 separate patients as a result of the incident. 2 were treated and released on scene. 2 were transported with non life threatening injuries and a 3rd was transported with serious injuries as a result of the incident. Cause of the incident is under investigation. — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) June 4, 2023

The cause of the incident is under investigation.