Aurora empowers first-time homebuyers with education

City of Aurora is empowering first-time homebuyers with education

City of Aurora is empowering first-time homebuyers with education

City of Aurora is empowering first-time homebuyers with education

Finding the cash to purchase a home is just one step in a complicated process. The city of Aurora is helping buyers feel empowered with education through its free, first-time homebuyer seminars.

"There's so much information and so many documents. When you're getting familiar with the process for the first time, it can be impossible to absorb everything," said Connor Taub, Aurora Housing Community engagement coordinator. "Having us in your corner and learning with our class is beneficial. I think it's critical."

Seminars help homebuyers understand the process of purchasing a home and address topics like financing, credit reports, working with a realtor, city codes and just caring for a home.

"A big component to the class is homeownership sustainability. What they found is that someone who has gone through the class has a lower percentage of delinquency," said Taub. "We want people to understand what they're signing. We want people to know what their options are."

The city has a down payment assistance program, but it's being currently restructured. They hope to start accepting applications again this Fall.

Upon completion of the class, participants will receive a certificate that is required by many down payment assistance programs, including the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.

For first-time homebuyer Nancy Miramontes, Aurora was the right move for her family.

She says the process wasn't too difficult, but she's also a real estate agent.

"I've been helping others with their dreams to buy their first house. Now I helped myself buy my first house," said Miramontes. "I was still nervous, because this time I was doing it for myself."

CBS

Miramontes, who works with Mega Star Realty, says all her clients are Hispanic and they seek her out for advice. In a city that is 30% Hispanic, she says her voice is trusted and needed.

For Miramontes, the best part of buying isn't having her own home.

It's having more experience to help others.

"Many people don't have this type of education and they are afraid of asking because English is their second language. I feel like having this support in in Spanish would make a big difference with the Latin community. Contracts in real estate are not translated," said Miramontes.

CBS

She says buyers in need of her assistance may contact her at 720-556-4469.

Seminars offered by the city of Aurora are also offered in Spanish.

There's a home-buying seminar on Saturday at the Aurora Central Library and there's one in Spanish on Sept. 23 at the MLK Library. There's still time to sign up.

To register for a seminar, please email auroraed@auroragov.org or call 303.739.7900.

For available online courses, visit CHFAinfo.com and click on "Homebuyer Education" under the "Homebuyer" tab.

For questions, please e-mail comdev@auroragov.org or call 303.739.7900.