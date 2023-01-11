Parking lot fight leads to deadly stabbing in Aurora; police search for unknown suspect

A man was killed in a stabbing after a fight broke out between him and an unknown suspect in a parking lot in Aurora on Tuesday night. The relationship between the victim and the suspect was unknown as of Wednesday morning.

According to Aurora Police Department's press release, police responded to the report of the stabbing just after 7:30 p.m. near E Mississippi Avenue and S Havana Street. Police found the victim with injuries from the stabbing, and he died at the scene a short time later. Investigators say the suspect is believed to have also been injured during the fight.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old with shoulder-length, black curly hair, wearing a white/gray hoodie with a design on the back, and he also had on red boxers.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).