Colorado animal shelter needs help bringing dogs joy with toys and treats

At the Aurora Animal Shelter, they like to give their dogs the chance to be a regular dog through their enrichment program, but supplies are running low.

"Normally it's like some type of treats or activity for them to do in their kennel. And then they also get a scent enrichment as well every day. So, in the morning and then in the afternoon," said Shelter Supervisor Desirae Audino.

Which means they go through a lot of treats and toys. So much in fact that now they are facing a shortage.

"Behind me, I have just, three bags left of treats. We have maybe like six more back there, but that's all of the treats that we have right now for the dogs," said Audino.

If they run out, then they won't be able to give their dogs enrichment time, which may not sound like a big deal, but it is because that time helps them adjust to regular life when they get adopted by their forever family.

"We want to give them that comfort of, you know, having treats and toys every single day so that it's a little bit of normalcy for them," said Audino.

So, they are asking for help from the public for donations of treats and toys. They said when it comes to treats, you can't go wrong so anything you can give will help.

"Lots of different kinds of training treats, any moist treats, like the stinkier the better. Dogs really love those," said Audino.

But for safety reasons, they can only accept dog toys, not toys designed for children.

"Anything that is kind of like a children's toys, like it has batteries or has beads, or anything that a dog really shouldn't have," said Audino.

With the usual spring influx of dogs they are seeing the shelter will likely need those treats and toys sooner than later.

"It's just another way to make them more comfortable and happy here," said Audino.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter located at 15750 E 32nd Ave, Aurora, CO 80011. The shelter is also running a dog adoption special. They are offering a $50 adoption fee for dogs six months or older.