Aurora City Councilmember addresses DUI allegation for first time since arrest

Aurora City Councilmember Rob Andrews addressed the public for the first time Monday night following his recent arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

During a City Council meeting, Andrews acknowledged that he was pulled over and cited in connection with a DUI allegation on Jan. 17, calling the case an "active legal matter" and declining to discuss specifics.

Bodycam video from the Aurora Police Department showing the traffic stop for Aurora City Councilmember Rob Andrews. Aurora Police

"Like every citizen, I have the right to due process," Andrews said. He added that there are "parts of what has been documented" that he does not believe are true and said he is addressing what he described as inconsistencies through proper legal channels.

According to the police report, officers stopped Andrews after observing a pickup truck make an improper left turn and weave between lanes near South Chambers Road and East Florida Avenue. The report states officers detected the odor of alcohol and noted physical signs of impairment.

Police say Andrews admitted to having consumed alcohol earlier in the evening and agreed to voluntary roadside maneuvers. A breath test later administered at the Aurora Municipal Jail registered a blood alcohol content of .252, more than three times Colorado's legal limit of .08, according to the report.

Aurora City Councilmember Rob Andrews is pictured in the middle of two fellow councilmembers. CBS

In his remarks to the council, Andrews emphasized accountability and said he is taking steps beyond the legal process while the case proceeds.

"I take this situation seriously, and I understand the responsibility that comes with public service," he said. Andrews told councilmembers and residents that he is voluntarily enrolling in restorative justice classes, meeting with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and taking steps to ensure "this never happens again in any form."

He also highlighted his history of community involvement, citing years of work with nonprofits, boards, and commissions, and said accountability "has to be more than words."

"I am committed to rebuilding trust and continuing to serve with integrity, humility, and follow-through," Andrews said, adding that he is requesting privacy for his family.

The Aurora City Council meeting on Jan. 26. CBS

Andrews is scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County Court on March 9.