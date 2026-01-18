Aurora City Councilman Robert Andrews arrested on suspicion of DUI, police say

One of Aurora's newly elected city councilmembers was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers say they spotted a red Ford F250 swerving and making wide turns from the wrong lane, prompting them to pull the truck over. The officers identified the driver as 41-year-old Robert Andrews and did a field sobriety test, which a department spokesman said Andrews failed. The department did not say what his blood alcohol content was at the time of his arrest.

He was taken into custody on charges of driving under the influence, driving with excessive alcohol content, changing lanes when unsafe, and making a left turn from the wrong lane. He was taken to the Aurora Municipal Detention Center on a detox hold and released Sunday morning with a summons.

Robert Andrews Aurora Police Department

Court records were not yet available for the case Sunday morning, and it wasn't clear if Andrews had retained or been assigned an attorney.

Reached by phone on Sunday, Andrews said he would provide a comment via text message, which he had not yet done as of publication time, but did issue a statement on his public Facebook page.

It says, in part, "On Saturday, January 17, I was pulled over by Aurora Police after making an improper U-turn. After sobriety testing, officers determined I was not fit to drive."

"I take full responsibility for my decision. I am deeply sorry - to my family, to the people I serve, and to everyone who expects better from me," he continued. "I am grateful no one was hurt. That does not lessen the seriousness of what happened. I am cooperating fully with the legal process and working closely with my family and counsel as this moves forward."

Andrews won his election for council member at-large — meaning his seat represents the entire city of Aurora, not just a specific ward or portion of the city — in the Nov. 4, 2025, municipal election.

"We are tired of the divisive nature and we want to make sure all of us can come together to solve the problems that have been happening for decades," Andrews said at the time. "I think Aurora has finally decided to elect the people who represent them."

According to Andrews' LinkedIn page, he's the CEO of One Voice Coalition, a board member of Hastings College's Board of Trustees, the former president and CEO of DenverWorks, the former president and CEO of CommunityWorks, and worked as a workfare coordinator for the State of Colorado.

"For many years, I have been honored to serve my community and work every day to lead with integrity. That commitment does not change - and it is on me now to live up to it, rebuild trust, and keep showing up with humility and accountability," his statement on Sunday continued. "I am sorry. I will do better, and I will prove it through my actions."