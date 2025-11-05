2 incumbent conservative candidates lose out in their Aurora City Council re-election bids

Progressive candidates appear to have claimed a decisive majority on the Aurora City Council, signaling a significant shift in political power in Colorado's third-largest city. Unofficial results from Tuesday's municipal election show progressive candidates leading or winning all five open council seats, overturning the current conservative majority.

Unofficial results from Wednesday night a day after Election Day in Colorado

The progressive sweep is notable in the At-Large race, where newcomers Rob Andrews and Alli Jackson are comfortably leading incumbent conservative candidates. One of those, Danielle Jurinsky, who gained notoriety during President Trump's last campaign, conceded on Wednesday night.

In an interview with CBS Colorado, Andrews emphasized unity in his reactions to the results.

"We are tired of the divisive nature and we want to make sure all of us can come together to solve the problems that have been happening for decades," Andrews said. "I think Aurora has finally decided to elect the people who represent them."

Mayor Mike Coffman, a Republican, said he was suprised by the results. However, he acknowledged the deep political motivations driving voter turnout, comparing the dynamic to the 2017 local election cycle.

"I think a lot of anger out there equated a lot of motivation," Coffman said, adding that the trend "doesn't speak well for Republicans in the midterms coming up. I think it's kind of a bellwether, these races."

Despite the ideological differences, the mayor expressed a desire to find common ground with the incoming members.

"I think it's a great opportunity to work together on the issues that really matter to the people of this city," Coffman said. "I look forward to sitting down with the members, before they're sworn in, individually, and talking with them about the issues that they care about and where we can work together."

Andrews, who stated he has already had a "good conversation" with Coffman, agreed that collaboration is essential.

"We have to come together. We have some serious challenges and I want to work with everybody, and I believe that's the best way to go," Andrews said. "This is about being together, not divided. I think that's what the voice of Aurora is."