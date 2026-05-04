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Aurora City Council to discuss proposal over police officer shootings

By
Brian Sherrod
Brian Sherrod
First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter
Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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The Aurora City Council is meeting Monday night to discuss their position when it comes to respecting shootings with police officers.

City Council has a proposal and resolution that states, "City Council stands in mourning with those who are grieving the loss of a child, parent, family member, or friend." 

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Aurora City Council CBS

This comes after protestors have attended every city council meeting over the last two years to criticize the Aurora Police Department. It started with the officer involved in the shooting death of 37-year-old Kilyn Lewis in May 2024.

The shooting happened while officers were attempting to arrest Lewis on an attempted murder warrant. He was not armed. Now, family members and supporters of Lewis have advocated for charges to be filed against and the firing of the Aurora police officer who shot him, SWAT Officer Michael Dieck.

Dieck's use of deadly force was deemed justified by a critical response team, the 18th Judicial District Attorney, and an internal Aurora Police Department investigation. Now, the Aurora City Council has a resolution that states, "ADP has been involved in several officer-involved shootings in recent years, and some incidents have resulted in lost lives, leaving families with profound loss and grief."

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Aurora Police

This includes Lewis's mom, who says she will never stop fighting for her son.

"They have done this so many times, so this has become a norm to expect this," LaRonda Jones said. " I was not surprised at all, but with that being said, we are still going to fight for my son."

The meeting and vote will begin at 5:25 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Building.

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