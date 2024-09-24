Aurora City Council votes to change rules for public comment

The Aurora City Council voted to move forward with a resolution that would change the rules for public comment after recent meetings have been interrupted by protesters supporting the family of Kilyn Lewis, an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Aurora police.

On Monday, community members demanded justice for Lewis at the great lawn outside the Aurora Municipal Center. The rally took place ahead of a virtual city council meeting that many feel was strategically shifted to avoid public confrontation.

Due to recent disruptions, the city made this week's meeting virtual.

Community members held up their phones, dialing into the council meeting.

"We are here tonight, again, in front of the Aurora Municipal Center because the city decided to turn this meeting into a virtual experience instead of an in-person one," said MiDian Shofner, CEO of The Epitome of Black Excellence. "This is a deflection, an avoidance of community and the voice of justice for Kilyn Lewis."

The death of Lewis sparked outrage in Aurora and his family continues to fight for accountability from the city's leadership.

"We are not going away," Shofner said. "Justice comes in every form. The decorum set by the leadership of Aurora has created hostility, and we saw that during the last meeting when racist slurs were thrown around, and Mayor (Mike) Coffman didn't even reach for his gavel."

A resolution proposed Monday would make signing up and being heard for public comment more difficult.

Amendments to the current policy state "anyone wishing to address Council must sign up in-person with the City Clerk no earlier than 5:00pm and no later than 6:20pm on the date they wish to be heard."

The current policy says people can sign up online three days prior to the meeting.

Speakers would have to appear at the council meeting in person and speak from the podium. They can not participate remotely.

Critics say this is designed to silence voices like Lewis' mother, LaRonda Jones. Jones, who lives in Georgia, has been a consistent advocate for her son but would be unable to attend meetings in person.

"He was my son and I had to bury him," she said, calling into Monday's meeting.

"This rule change will ensure that she cannot continue to advocate for her son with the same energy and consistency as before," Shofner emphasized.

Once at the podium, the speaker must state their true name and whether or not they are an Aurora resident. Public comment sessions would also be limited to a total of one hour.

Individuals or groups wishing to address the same topic will be encouraged to coordinate and designate a single spokesperson to present their views on behalf of the group.

The resolution, sponsored by Council Member Curtis Gardner, passed by a vote of 7-2 Monday night.