Family of Kilyn Lewis files lawsuit against Aurora police and Colorado officer who filed fatal shot

Family of Kilyn Lewis files lawsuit against Aurora police and officer who filed fatal shot

The family of Kilyn Lewis is suing the city of Aurora and Officer Michael Dieck, who shot and killed Lewis a year ago. The Black man was 37 and unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Lewis was wanted for attempted first-degree murder in a different shooting. He was killed by a single gunshot.

Police released bodycam footage of the shooting. Aurora police was assisting Denver Police Department's fugitive unit with their surveillance of Lewis. Both departments were surveilling an apartment near Havana Street and Alameda Avenue when officers spotted Lewis. Police told Lewis to get on the ground. At that moment, his hands were visible and empty. Police say Lewis then took a few steps and placed his right hand behind his back out of view.

Kilyn Lewis is seen on bodycam video Aurora Police

When his hand came back into view, Lewis was holding an object. That's when Dieck, an Aurora officer, fired. That object turned out to be a cellphone.

The lawsuit claims the use of force was not reasonable and violated constitutional protections.

The city of Aurora released a statement saying in part: "Every investigatory body - internally and externally - responsible for reviewing officer-involved shootings in Aurora determined that the officer acted lawfully in this case."

Aurora City Attorney Pete Schulte agrees with those determinations and his office plans to strongly defend the actions of the officer and the Aurora Police Department.

The city says it has not been served the lawsuit and that it will not comment on the allegations in that lawsuit until it has had a chance to properly review them.