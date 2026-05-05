Aurora City Council approves resolution acknowledging grief for those impacted by police shootings

The Aurora City Council passed a resolution on Monday night that acknowledges the grief felt by those impacted by police shootings. This decision comes after weeks of debate.

The resolution states, "City Council stands in mourning with those who are grieving the loss of a child, parent, family member, or friend."

Aurora City Council CBS

This comes after protestors have attended every city council meeting over the last two years to criticize the Aurora Police Department. It started with the officer involved in the shooting death of 37-year-old Kilyn Lewis in May 2024.

The resolution states, "ADP has been involved in several officer-involved shootings in recent years, and some incidents have resulted in lost lives, leaving families with profound loss and grief."

The Aurora City Council said that they hope the community can move forward with proactive discussions during the public comment section of future city council meetings.