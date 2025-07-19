Aurora child injured, struck by vehicle while riding scooter

Police say a child in Aurora was critically injured when he was struck by a distracted driver while riding his scooter Saturday morning.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the 12-year-old boy was riding his scooter across E. Iliff Avenue near S. Wheel Park Circle when he was hit by a vehicle around 10 a.m. Police said the boy was using the marked crosswalk, and the crossing signal was active.

According to authorities, a 19-year-old driver was not paying attention and failed to stop at the traffic light, crashing into the boy. Aurora police said the child is now fighting for his life.

The crash is under investigation, and authorities expect charges against the driver soon.