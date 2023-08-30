Aurora Arts District needs donations, seats filled: "We pride ourselves on being able to expose artists who don't have a platform"

There's new life in the Aurora arts scene. At the same time, an arts nonprofit needs the community's help to stay alive. The Aurora Cultural Arts District is a 16-block stretch between Clinton to Geneva streets on East Colfax Avenue.

The district features art galleries, studios, and a theatre scene that includes the historic Aurora Fox Arts Center.

Aurora Library and Cultural Services announced the hiring of Richard Cowden as the new executive producer of the Aurora Fox Arts Center.

The theatre, which prides itself on being inclusive and accessible, is nestled in one of the most underserved and diverse zip codes in the city.

"I don't know if this shows, but I'm a middle-aged white dude, right?" laughed Cowden. "My ability to leverage that sort of privilege into facilitating amazing things happening in the theater and in the arts is what I'm responsible to do."

Cowden spent day one on the job reaching out to past supporters, finding more ways to keep the arts accessible for the community.

"I want to help continue to revitalize the neighborhood, help continue to build up the city, help continue to remove barriers to attendance. There are so many people within three blocks of here that have never been in this place. That's a tragedy," said Cowden. "So how do we open those things up? How do we remove those barriers? How do we get people excited about coming in here? How do we make them feel welcome?"

It's a responsibility he's proud to take on.

Uplifting local artists is a passion along the corridor. Not far from the theatre, Stephanie Hancock with Aurora Cultural Arts District is working to provide artists with opportunities.

"We pride ourselves on being able to expose artists who don't have a platform," said Hancock. "We have other programs that serve the community."

CBS News Colorado was there when they moved into their new location in February.

The Aurora Cultural Arts District helps starving artists.

But now -- they're the ones in a bind. Grants they depend on fell through.

"Our immediate need is to remain in the space that we're in right now. So we're looking at a shortfall of around $20,000 right now," said Hancock. "Our goal is to raise $30,000. It's just been a real struggle for us because everybody's got projects that they're working on."

Hancock says they're auctioning pieces and seeking donations so they can continue to offer opportunities.

"Help us keep art on the East Colfax corridor. We're a diamond in the rough just waiting to be experienced," said Hancock.

For more information on Aurora Fox Arts Center: https://www.aurorafoxartscenter.org

For more information on Aurora Cultural Arts District: https://auroraculture.org