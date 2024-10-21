Auraria Campus police officer shot in Denver released from hospital

An Auraria Campus police officer was shot and injured early Monday morning after trying to arrest a trespassing suspect, the campus said in a news release. That officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Around 1:15 a.m., two officers approached a suspect who was accused of trespassing into a vehicle and then assaulting the officers. After a brief chase, a physical struggle with the suspect ensued and one of the officers tried to tase the suspect who then fired several rounds, hitting one of the officers in the arm, according to a statement from campus officials.

Auraria Campus Police and Denver police officers found the suspect and arrested him. He has not yet been identified and it's unclear what charges he's facing. Still, he was taken to the hospital after being taken into custody as a precaution due to the officer firing a taser.

Denver police officers are seen near the entrance to the Auraria Higher Education Campus on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 after campus officials say an officer was shot and injured while trying to arrest a suspect. CBS

Auraria Campus, near Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25, houses facilities for the Community College of Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver and the University of Colorado Denver.

The entrance to Auraria Campus at 9th Street and Colfax Avenue will be closed Monday morning, as is the RTD light rail station at Colfax Avenue and Auraria Parkway. Anyone trying to get to campus is being directed to the north and east entrances via Auraria Parkway and Speer Boulevard.