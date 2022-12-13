Victim's meeting with school counselor leads to prison sentence for 'sexually violent predator'

A Summit County man who molested his younger sister's friends during overnight sleepovers was given an "indeterminate" prison sentence by a judge Monday.

Indiana Blake, 20, was sentenced to four years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections. By definition, an indeterminate sentence does not specify a set amount of prison time, but rather a range.

Judge Karen Romeo, presiding over Blake's sentencing, told Blake, "You are a risk to the community...and, cannot be released until you start treatment..." She designated him a 'Sexually Violent Predator' and stated that once he was paroled, he would spend 10 years to life on parole.

Blake pleaded guilty to two counts of Sexual Assault on a Child in September, admitting to inappropriately touching young girls between elementary to middle school ages while they were staying over at his younger sister's house.

Prosecutors had charged him initially with six counts.

A Summit Middle School counselor's call to authorities in early May prompted the investigation. The counselor reported a meeting with a student in which the student said she had been sexually assaulted several times while spending the night at a friend's house in Frisco, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.

As many as four girls eventually came forward, per the affidavit.

"These brave girls not only did the right thing by letting school officials know what he did to them, they were instrumental in helping take a dangerous predator off of our streets," said Heidi McCollum, 5th Judicial District Attorney. "Sexual assault is difficult to talk about at any age, but by asking for help these young survivors have had an incredible impact on this community and have set an example for all of us to look up to."

Blake was already on probation for downloading child pornography when the assaults occurred. He had been on probation less than a year when he was re-arrested.

A civil case was filed in Summit County in September, presumably by parents of one of the assault victims, naming Blake, a relative, and the Summit County Church of Christ as defendants. The church is named in the affidavit as one of several addresses in the Frisco-Dillon area where Blake was known to live.