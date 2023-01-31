City of Arvada moving forward with MGT Consulting for diversity, equity, inclusion work

By Rylee Dunn, Colorado Community Media

About a year after firing their last diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, the City of Arvada is moving forward with a new one: MGT Consulting, a national firm headquartered in Florida with consultants based in Colorado.

The city signed a contract with MGT in December 2022. Over the course of the next year, the consulting firm will work with the Arvada city team to review best practices, complete an organizational assessment, engage in a community landscape analysis, present a summary report and finally lay out a DEI action plan.

