Arson investigated after apartment fire in Brighton sends 1 to hospital
Investigators in Brighton are taking a closer look at an apartment fire that sent one woman to the hospital. Firefighters rushed to the structure fire near 18th Ave. and Egbert Street on Tuesday.
The fire was contained to a single apartment. One adult female was rushed to the hospital with injuries.
The fire is being investigated as arson.
