Arson investigated after apartment fire in Brighton sends 1 to hospital

Investigators in Brighton are taking a closer look at an apartment fire that sent one woman to the hospital. Firefighters rushed to the structure fire near 18th Ave. and Egbert Street on Tuesday.

Brighton Police and @BrightonFire are investigating a structure fire near 18th Ave. and Egbert St. The fire was contained to a single apartment and has been extinguished. Please avoid the area as the investigation continues. Updates will be made here as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/MBaR9SCdEz — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) January 10, 2023

The fire was contained to a single apartment. One adult female was rushed to the hospital with injuries.

The fire is being investigated as arson.