Watch CBS News
Local News

Arson investigated after apartment fire in Brighton sends 1 to hospital

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Arson investigated after apartment fire in Brighton sends 1 to hospital
Arson investigated after apartment fire in Brighton sends 1 to hospital 00:15

Investigators in Brighton are taking a closer look at an apartment fire that sent one woman to the hospital. Firefighters rushed to the structure fire near 18th Ave. and Egbert Street on Tuesday. 

The fire was contained to a single apartment. One adult female was rushed to the hospital with injuries. 

The fire is being investigated as arson. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 4:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.