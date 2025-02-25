Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrests of 18-year-old and 16-year-old made after "shootout" at Colorado roller skating rink

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Arrests of 18-year-old and 16-year-old made after "shootout" at roller rink
Arrests of 18-year-old and 16-year-old made after "shootout" at roller rink 00:22

Two young people have been arrested in connection with a Colorado shooting that left two other teens hurt in Aurora.

skate-city-shooting-mg-raw-01-title24727-concatenated-185936-frame-12613.png
CBS

That shooting happened at Skate City near the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road on Feb. 8. Police described it as a "shootout."

jayden-martin.jpg
Jayden Martin   Denver Police

Jayden Martin, 18, was arrested last week. He's facing eight charges including first degree murder. A 16 year old was also arrested. Due to age, that person's identity is not being released.

Police are still looking into what led up to that shooting. 

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.