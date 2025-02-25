Arrests of 18-year-old and 16-year-old made after "shootout" at Colorado roller skating rink

Arrests of 18-year-old and 16-year-old made after "shootout" at roller rink

Arrests of 18-year-old and 16-year-old made after "shootout" at roller rink

Arrests of 18-year-old and 16-year-old made after "shootout" at roller rink

Two young people have been arrested in connection with a Colorado shooting that left two other teens hurt in Aurora.

CBS

That shooting happened at Skate City near the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road on Feb. 8. Police described it as a "shootout."

Jayden Martin Denver Police

Jayden Martin, 18, was arrested last week. He's facing eight charges including first degree murder. A 16 year old was also arrested. Due to age, that person's identity is not being released.

Police are still looking into what led up to that shooting.