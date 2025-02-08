2 teens shot in "shootout" at Aurora roller skating rink, police say; No suspects in custody

Two teenagers were shot and injured in the parking lot of a roller skating rink in Aurora on Saturday, according to Aurora police investigators, who characterized the incident as a "shootout."

One victim, a teen boy of unknown age with serious injuries, was driven to the hospital, according to police. A 14-year-old girl was taken in an ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the parking lot of Skate City at 15100 East Girard Avenue, near East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road.

Aurora police officers search for evidence at the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of Skate City on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. CBS

Few details were immediately available, but police say no one was in custody and they don't have a description of the suspects. Investigators said shell casings from multiple calibers of weapons were found in the parking lot. Police believe the victims and suspects might have known each other.