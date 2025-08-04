ICE agents in Colorado arrest 1 of 2 suspects who allegedly used car to try to ram vehicle used by immigration officers

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement says one of two suspects who they say tried to ram a vehicle being used during enforcements operations in Colorado is under arrest.

CBS

ICE agents arrested Francisco Zapata-Pacheco on Thursday afternoon, the agency spokesperson said on Monday. That's the same day that the alleged crime took place.

It happened in El Paso County in the Black Forest area to the northeast of Colorado Springs. ICE says its agents shot at the vehicle when it attempted to ram them, and the two suspects ran away. No one was injured.

The other suspect is Jose Mendez-Chavez, according to ICE. He remains at large and the agency says he is in the country illegally and has a criminal record.

Jose Mendez-Chavez ICE

ICE says Mendez-Chavez is wanted for assault on a federal officer.

So far it's not clear what charges Zapata-Pacheco will be facing.