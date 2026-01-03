Six suspects arrested after one reportedly fired at Northern Colorado deputy

Authorities in Northern Colorado arrested six armed suspects who reportedly fled from a deputy and fired a shot at him early Saturday morning.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, one of their deputies spotted what he suspected was an impaired driver in Fort Collins around 3:30 a.m. He attempted to stop the vehicle near Harmony Road and Zeigler Road, but says they refused to stop, driving recklessly and attempting to elude law enforcement.

The suspect vehicle was heading east into Weld County when the sheriff's office says someone inside fired a shot at the pursuing deputy, striking his vehicle. Eventually, the suspect vehicle stopped on Highway 392 west of I-25, and all of the suspects ran away on foot.

Authorities used drone technology to search for the vehicle's occupants and advised nearby residents to shelter in place. The drone operators located all six occupants of the vehicle, who were then taken into custody.