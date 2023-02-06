Former teacher says wrongful termination due to sexual orientation; Archdiocese of Denver says she broke contract

Catholic school teacher says she was fired due to sexuality

Maggie Barton, a former teacher at All Souls Catholic School believes she was fired from her job for her sexual orientation. However, the Archdiocese of Denver says it's because she did not follow through with the agreements on her contract.

For six years, Barton says she has poured her heart and soul into her students.

"I was never planning to leave," Barton said. "The programs I have put in place and how much growth I have seen in my students, I wanted to stay."

Barton taught technology at the All Souls Catholic School in Englewood, teaching kindergarten through eighth grade.

She grew up in the faith, and to her, it felt right taking this job.

"It is the faith I was raised in, and I wanted to teach in a catholic school because I wanted to share those values that I learned and the experience that I had with future students," Barton said.

CBS

Barton feels she was wrongly terminated because of her sexual orientation.

"It is hard for me to wrap my head around how these issues are still possible and things like this can still happen," Barton said.

The Archdiocese of Denver said it learned about Barton being in a same-sex relationship.

In a statement to CBS Colorado the archdiocese said, "The school found it necessary to conclude the teacher's employment because she did not honor the commitments she agreed to in her contract with the school."

All Catholic teachers sign a contract at the beginning of school year, and in that contract they "pledged to personally exemplify the characteristics of catholic living. That includes "refraining from taking any public position or conducting himself or herself in a manner that is contrary to the teachings of the catholic church."

Barton feels she has always embodied those values.

"I have a hard time understanding how being in a same sex relationship or someone's sexual orientation hinders your ability to do that," Barton said.

Since her termination, Barton is grieving the loss of her dream job.

"I don't have a better word for it besides it's just sad, you know?" Barton said. "I am still feeling a lot of support from that community."

A fundraiser online has raised more than $20,000 for the teacher. She says the community's support has been overwhelming.