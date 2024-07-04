Arapahoe County celebrates Independence Day in Colorado with Englewood fireworks event

There will be plenty of ways to celebrate Independence Day in the Denver metro area and one will be in Englewood for their annual Independence Day event.

You will be able to celebrate with food trucks, local vendors, and more. The annual 4th of July event is meant to bring together family and friends from all over Arapahoe County. Unfortunately, your furry friend won't be allowed unless your pet is a service animal. Also, make sure you leave the personal fireworks at home as they will not be allowed at the event.

"Everyone loves the boom. Everyone loves the sparkle," said Toni Arnoldy, Englewood Events Supervisor. "So, we decided to just to stick with the traditional fireworks show. And we had a lot of people that are coming because it is the traditional show. So, we just want everyone to come in and enjoy and walk away thinking that was an amazing event and another wonderful 4th of July."

Another reason to leave the fireworks at home is that fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in Unincorporated Arapahoe County and Centennial.

"There's so many people in those parks that we just don't want anyone to get injured. We don't want anyone to injure themselves or injure anyone else. Also, we just have a ton of awesome greenery in our parks and we don't want those ruined," Arnoldy said.

The County is asking you to only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency, like if someone is injured by fireworks, you see an active fire sparked by fireworks, you see a child misusing fireworks with no parental supervision, or if someone is in crisis and needs help. For other fireworks-related calls, call the non-emergency number at 303-795-4711.

As for Englewood's Independence Day event, it all gets underway at 5 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 9:15 p.m.