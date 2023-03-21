People line up to apply for jobs at Casa Bonita

Tuesday morning, people lined up to be among the first to apply for jobs at Casa Bonita. The iconic restaurant plans to hire a staff of 550 people before its grand opening later this spring.

CBS

The landmark is starting with cooks and dishwashers. Those interested showed up to apply and interview Tuesday between noon and 4 p.m. at 2500 Larimer Street in Denver.

"I'm a native, I've been here for 50-something years and I love it. I've been there so many times and I'd like the opportunity to work there," said June Templeton. "Something new, something different."

The popular Colorado institution and restaurant has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will reopen in May.

CBS

A lot has happened since Casa Bonita closed. It filed for bankruptcy and then the creators of South Park announced they were buying the restaurant, which appears in an episode of the popular Colorado-based cartoon. Then they announced James Beard Award-nominated chef Dana Rodriguez would take over as head chef.

Interested candidates for other positions are encouraged to submit their applications at casabonitajobs.com.