Another warm and windy day for Colorado's Front Range

Warm, dry, and windy for another day in the Denver metro area. High temperatures are forecast to climb again into the upper 60s across the Front Range, with some 70s possibly for Eastern Colorado Tuesday afternoon.

With the warmth comes the gusty winds. By Tuesday afternoon winds are expected to gust around 30-35 mph for the Denver metro area, with 50 mph gusts into the plains and high country.

A little bit of light mountain snow will move through the central and northern mountains on Tuesday as a cold front pushes through the state. Accumulations will be minimal, and snow may mix with rain at times as highs in the mountains will be in the 40s and low 50s.

By Wednesday, things will cool down a bit. The aforementioned cold front will take our afternoon temperatures out of the 60s and into the 40s. Some light mountain snow showers will continue, as conditions in the lower elevations stay breezy.

The drop to seasonal will be short-lived. By Thursday temperatures climb back into the 60s as high pressure builds back up. The second half of the week and the last few days of February will be warmer and dry.