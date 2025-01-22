Another round of snow and cold air will arrive this weekend in Denver

Another round of accumulating snow and colder air is expected to develop across Colorado's mountains, and eventually Denver through the evening on Friday. First Alert Weather Days are possible both Saturday and Sunday for cold and snow.

Travel impacts for the evening commute will be expected along I-70 Friday evening.

Snow will spread across the foothills and I-25 corridor early Saturday morning and last through much of the day.

As of now, this is looking like a 1-3"/3-6" for the Denver metro area and foothills. 1-3" is expected across much of the I-25 corridor with lower-end totals around Greeley. 3-6" is expected from Boulder to Evergreen and Conifer, with slightly higher amounts across isolated pockets of the high country. Forecast models show 3-6" of snowfall in the mountains with the northern mountains receiving the brunt of the snow with 10-20" possible.

Temperatures will stay below freezing both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday daytime highs will be the mid-20s along the urban corridor. Sunday will stay in the mid-20s with gradual clearing throughout the day. Dry weather is expected early next week, with mild daytime highs in the mid-40s by the middle of the week.

