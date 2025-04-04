Another cool day with rain and snow chances to end the week in Colorado

Rain and snow chances across Colorado for Friday with warmth returning by the weekend

It's opening day for the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Friday, and the weather will be typical spring weather in Colorado. Cool and cloudy, with a bit of a breeze, and there are chances of rain and snow throughout the day.

It is also the second of three First Alert Weather days this week because of the typical atypical weather.

High temperatures will only climb into the upper 30s to low 40s, with wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times.

The rain and snow chances across the Denver metro area are expected to increase by mid-morning, with intermittent rain and snow showers anticipated this afternoon.

By this evening, that will transition over to snow, falling through the overnight hours before gradually clearing early Saturday morning.

Snow accumulations across the Denver area will be minimal.

Most Denver neighborhoods could receive a trace to 1 inch of snow, with slightly higher totals in the south and west.

While Saturday will start cool and cloudy with lingering flurries, we will see gradual clearing into the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid-40s.

By Sunday, we see the return of near-normal weather with mostly sunny sky and 50s and 60s making their return.