Colorado man arrested after woman's body found at park in Westminster

Police in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area say they've arrested a man in the death of a woman whose body was found at a park in Westminster on Thursday.

Thomas Peralas, 38, is now facing murder charges. He's accused of killing Annette Valdez, 37, of Northglenn.

thomas-peralas.jpg
Thomas Peralas   Westminster Police

 
Valdez was a mother of three. Her family says she had gone missing sometime before her body was found. They said Perales was her boyfriend and that he was homeless.

The discovery was made at Willowbrook Park, which is located near two schools. The emergency response happened after the school day was over, and the schools went onto secure status.

