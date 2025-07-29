More than 100 animals recovering in Colorado after discovery in "unsanitary, undesirable" conditions

The more than 100 animals rescued after being discovered living in deplorable conditions in a Colorado home are getting the care they need at the Riverside Animal Shelter. In total, 117 animals were rescued from the Northglenn residence earlier this month: 96 cats and 19 dogs.

Unfortunately, two deceased animals were found inside the home near Wyco Park, according to the Northglenn Police Department. Animal control officers from multiple cities pitched in to help Northglenn Animal Control with the rescue.

Officers said they arrived at the home on July 18 with a warrant after neighbors tipped off police to the conditions of the home. They said they found a large number of animals in what appeared to be "unsanitary, undesirable conditions."

"We all go in with gas masks and full suits, everything. There's feces and urine, animal waste covering every inch of the house. It's on walls, it's everywhere... couches torn up, furniture torn up," said Northglenn Animal Control Officer Chyann Warme.

Investigators said that the surviving animals are getting the care they need and some are already being placed up for adoption.

One of the cats was rescued and is being treated at the Riverdale Animal Shelter.

Investigators said for those who aren't able to adopt or foster, there are options for helping out the shelter.

Northglenn police said people can donate supplies, including Purina brand food, especially kitten food, soft dog treats, towels, small cardboard boxes, toilet paper rolls and paper towel rolls, and newspaper.