Andrew Reineke sentenced to 50 years in Colorado prison for neighbor's murder

A man who pleaded guilty to murdering his neighbor was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday. Andrew Reinke pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder on Sept. 20.

Reineke confronted his neighbor on Aug. 3, 2021 near their homes on Grape Street in Commerce City. During the confrontation, Reineke, unprompted, shot Andrew Ervin 11 times in the back. While responding officers searched for the murder weapon, Reineke ran away, hid behind a truck, ducked into an alley and menaced a family with his firearm so they would stay quiet.

Andrew Reineke Adams County

While he was hidden from view, Reineke opened fire on one of the Commerce City officers, shooting eight times in the officer's direction. One of the bullets passed through the officer's shirt sleeve.

Reineke continued to hide and then turned his attention on the Adams County Sheriff's deputy who was looking for him. Reineke fired multiple shots at the deputy's vehicle, with bullets striking one of the tires and another portion of the car close to where the deputy was sitting.

Reineke continued to fire at multiple officers in the area from behind a wooden fence. Reineke was struck during the exchange of gunfire with law enforcement and he was eventually taken into custody.

"This was a horrific crime with devastating consequences," said District Attorney Brian Mason in a statement. "The defendant murdered a neighbor, shot at multiple police officers, and put countless lives in danger. I commend the heroic actions of the law enforcement officers who responded to this dangerous scene. The defendant will now have 50 years in prison to consider his egregious actions."

A Commerce City Police Department officer narrowly avoided injury when he was fired upon by a homicide suspect. Commerce City Police

The shooting happened on National Night Out when law enforcement officers gather in different communities and encourage people to meet their neighbors.

During the sentencing, several of the law enforcement officers involved made statements to the court.

"Andrew Reineke heard me talking on the radio, he saw me in full police uniform, and he waited to ambush. He opened fire with every round he had in his gun. As I retreated having no idea where this gunfire was coming from I took a bullet through my right sleeve. He continued to shoot as I retreated to a place of cover. Thank god my training and luck trumped yours. I gave my tourniquet to help save his life. We did this because we are professionals, not cold-blooded murderers. Evil of this level has no place amongst us, our children, or our children's children," said one officer.

"I remember telling myself, this guy isn't going to win, and I am going to go home to my family. I feel like I can't breathe at times when waking up from those nightmares. I still believe Mr. Reineke is a coward, and his complete disregard for human life is disgusting. I am thankful, along with my partners, that we are alive today to be with our families, our brothers, and sisters in blue, and that I am able to continue this profession that I have been called to do. Andrew Reineke, you tried to take our lives away, but you failed. You are nothing but a monster in my eyes. You have nothing good to contribute to society," said another officer.