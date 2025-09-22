Lightning killed 2 men who were hunting in southern Colorado, coroner says

Two men who were hunting in southern Colorado and whose bodies were found last week were killed by a lightning strike. That's according to the Conejos County Coroner's Office, which launched an extensive search for the out-of-state hunters after their vehicle was found with most of their gear inside.

The coroner confirmed to the CBS station in Colorado Springs that a preliminary report shows that lightning killed Andrew Porter from Asheville, North Carolina, and Ian Stasko from Salt Lake City, Utah. Both of the men were 25.

The two men had been hunting for elk near the Rio de los Pinos Trailhead in the San Juan Wilderness Area and went missing on Sept. 11. Their bodies were found approximately a week later.

A person claiming to be the fiancee of one the men said in a post on social media that she was told the victims didn't fear or pain and died instantly.

Colorado generally ranks third among U.S. states for the number of lightning strikes. In May, lightning killed a rancher in Jackson County along with more than 30 cattle. In June, a person was struck by lightning on the summit of Torreys Peak while they were hiking and they were critically hurt.

The National Lightning Safety Council recommends that people who are outside and near electric storms "avoid summits, ridgelines, open fields and isolated trees." They also suggest staying away from water, metal and fences.