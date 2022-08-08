Watch CBS News
El Paso County deputy Andrew Peery killed while responding to shooting

A deputy has been killed in El Paso County. The sheriff's office says Deputy Andrew Peery was responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the Widefield area south of Colorado Springs when he died.

The suspect in the shooting remained at large a few hours later.

The sheriff's office says they are looking for John Paz in connection with the shooting, which prompted a shelter-in-place order in an area near Widefield High School.

