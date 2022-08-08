Highly decorated El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery killed in line-of-duty shooting, 2 others also dead

A highly decorated El Paso County deputy sheriff died on Sunday after being shot in the line of duty at a home in the Widefield-Security area. El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder confirmed the death of Andrew Peery on Sunday night.

"Andrew was a highly dedicated, highly decorated SWAT operator for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and he's been with my office since 2016. He is survived by his wife, Meghan, and his two children," said Elder.

El Paso County

A woman also died at the scene, and when officers entered the home they found the suspected gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted wound.

This started with a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive in Security-Widefield.

Two El Paso Sheriff's patrol deputies and a Fountain police officer responded. That's when they say John Paz, 33, fired at them. That's when Peery was hit.

John Paz El Paso County

Deputies returned fire. Once more help arrived at the scene, Peery was given lifesaving measures and taken to the hospital where he died.

The officers on the scene then found that deceased woman in the yard. She has not been officially identified. A search of court records show Paz was in divorce proceedings.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is now the lead agency for the homicides of Peery and the woman and will also investigate the El Paso deputy who fired their weapon.

That department's chief, Adrian Vasquez, issued a news release Monday saying, "Finding the right words to describe the tragedy that took place yesterday is impossible. As the chief of police and as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the two families who have lost loved ones and for the children who have lost a parent."

"When these types of horrific acts happen, there is nothing we can do to fully rebuild what was lost or to replace those who are no longer with us. To families grieving the loss of a loved one this morning, please accept my heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Colorado Springs Police Department."

Donations to the family of fallen law enforcement officer can made be through Chase Bank under the "Hugh Martin Fallen Officers Fund," with "Andrew Peery" on memo line. The sheriff's office says this is the only officially sanctioned fundraiser for Peery's family.