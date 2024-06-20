Amtrak resumes service after disruptions along Northeast corridor amid severe heat wave

Extreme heat and humidity smothers Northeast Extreme heat and humidity smothering Northeast U.S. 03:34

Amtrak service was disrupted between Philadelphia and New Haven on Thursday due to a brushfire and power loss issues that came amid a severe heat wave, a company spokesperson confirmed to CBS News.

"The issues are a brush fire in Secaucus, N.J., and a malfunctioning circuit breaker resulting in a loss of power on the tracks between New York and Newark Penn stations," the spokesperson said.

Amtrak said that as of 5:30 p.m. local time, power had been restored and all rail service had resumed between New Haven and Philadelphia. "Significant delays are anticipated due to rail congestion and single-tracking," the company warned.

Passengers complained on social media earlier Thursday about being stuck on Amtrak trains in the intense heat. One passenger said they were in "95-degree heat" for about 75 minutes with no water.

NJTransit shared a photo of a brushfire in the vicinity of County Rd. that was impacting wire repairs on June 20, 2024. NJTransit

Amtrak Northeast posted a number of service disruption updates on social media Thursday afternoon, including one about the Acela, Amtrak's high-speed train, being suspended between Newark and New Rochelle.

The brush fire in New Jersey has also led to delays and cancelations of N.J. Transit service in and out of New York City.

The disruptions come as the Northeast remains under warnings of extreme heat, with at least 265 million people expected to experience temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.