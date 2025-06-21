Amber Alert issued in Denver metro area after toddler was "taken with force by noncustodial parents"

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert out of the Denver metro area after a toddler was "taken with force by noncustodial parents" early Saturday morning. It happened at 1 a.m. in Centennial on the 5160 block of South Quintero Street.

The child's name is Ardin Reid and she is 1. She's White with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 20 pounds. She's 2-foot-5. There was no photo of her included in the Amber Alert.

The Amber Alert states the noncustodial parents are a White man and an Asian woman. They are Jared Reid, 42, and Rose Kim, 41. Police said they believe Reid is dangerous and has a weapon.

The vehicle the pair was driving is a 2001 Toyota 4-Runner with the Colorado license plate 765-LUH and it is silver.

CBI

At 1:45 a.m. the vehicle was seen in Thornton in the area of 120th and Irma.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the man and woman is asked to call 911 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 303-795-4711.