Man in custody after Amber Alert in Boulder, 16-year-old girl found safe

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story named the man who was taken into custody, but Boulder police and the Boulder District Attorney's Office say he has been released and does not face any charges.

Many people in Colorado woke up on Tuesday when their phone sounded an emergency notification about an Amber Alert. It went out at 6 a.m. and stated that a 16-year-old girl was missing out of Boulder. She had allegedly been threatened and forced into a truck against her will on Monday night.

That girl is now safe and back home with her family, according to the Boulder Police Department. Police said she and the suspect were found in Thornton, about 25 miles away, during the day on Tuesday thanks in part to Flock technology.

Chief Steve Redfearn said in a prepared statement that his department is "thankful this young woman was found safe and unharmed after we received such a scary call initially."

The department stated that they are investigating whether the victim and the 19-year-old suspect had a previous relationship. The man has been detained by police but has since been released without charges.

According to the youth organization Project Pave, nearly 10% of Colorado students report experiencing physical dating or relationship violence. The organization urges parents to watch for red flags in their teens' relationships in general, whether romantic or platonic.