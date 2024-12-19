Amazon delivering warmth to Denver

By Photojournalist Ian Troyan

The winter season is fast approaching, and many people who live on the streets depend on the generosity of others to help keep them warm. That's where Amazon and a team of delivery driver training instructors based out of north Denver step in.

"Growing up in a low income household, it was hard to come by things and at that point I wish someone was there for me. So now that I can be there for someone else with the help of Amazon, it's my pleasure to do it," said Robbie Lessard, one of the many delivery driver trainers. He came up with the idea after going online and purchasing emergency cold weather items out of his own pocket to hand out to anyone he comes across in need.

"I wanted to find that link so maybe I could purchase a few myself to hand out to the homeless, because here in Colorado there is a big homeless population," Lessard said.

This wasn't your normal Amazon package. Gloves, hats, socks, hand warmers, emergency blankets and even Hershey's candy bars were loaded up on the trucks.

"There's a need there and Amazon has an opportunity, so we're going to try and help some people out," said Bruce Ruckard, a fellow instructor who helped drive the trucks around Denver.

The crew arrived at Benedict Fountain Park in uptown Denver to the delight of over 50 people experiencing homelessness and enjoying a hot meal courtesy of a local shelter.

"It's a blessing!" one person told CBS Colorado who helped herself to the many items laid out. "They're life savers."

"All that good stuff keeps you going," said another.

"We got a lot of people out here who have nothing and nowhere to go and stuff and it gets awful cold, anything that is available to us is very helpful to us," said Douglas, who told CBS Colorado he has been living on the streets for over 10 years.

"Just seeing the smiles on people's face at the park, it just goes to show the little things in life help people, too," Robbie said.

The group of delivery instructors and managers based out of Amazon's north Denver location made three total deliveries throughout the day, stopping at Benedict Fountain Park, The Good Samaritan House and the Denver Rescue Mission.

"I want you to know that what you have brought here today is going to go to great use, and even though you are not seeing anyone right now, you are helping hundreds of people," said a Denver Rescue Mission worker.

"It's just a wonderful feeling to actually help them out and to see a look on their face is amazing," Lessard said.

Asking one of the crew members what it means to him to be part of this event, Tyler Spears said, "Giving back is one of the most important things we can do. We're in a position where we have that power and having empathy for those around us helps everyone."

Robbie is hopeful that Amazon continues this holiday event and makes it a tradition that grows even bigger and reaches more communities each year.