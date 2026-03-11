Go back to the 90s as Alicia Keys' "Hell's Kitchen" arrives at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Even though it has already been about three decades since the mid-90s, one of the next musicals coming to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts promises to make audiences feel like the 90s were yesterday.

Award-winning musician Alicia Keys' "Hell's Kitchen" is one of the newest Broadway musicals getting ready to visit Denver. The show takes audiences back in time through its set, storyline, and especially the costumes on stage.

Alicia Keys' "Hell's Kitchen" DCPA

CBS News Colorado was recently taken on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the production during its stop in Orlando, Florida. There, wardrobe supervisor Gillian Austin Clifton walked CBS News Colorado viewers through the costumes seen on stage each night. The costumes on stage are true to the 1990s, with many of them being purchased online instead of being recreated.

Clothing on stage includes Tommy Hilfiger, FUBU, Timberland, and more. The wardrobe department also went through and added extra details to the clothing, including sparkles, rhinestones, and more.

The show, which features Keys' hit songs throughout, is not based on her life. However, it follows the journey of a teenager in New York's "Hell's Kitchen" neighborhood. The girl navigates a journey of being raised in a single-parent household, discovering love, and being mentored into a passion for music.

Alicia Keys' "Hell's Kitchen" DCPA

Hell's Kitchen plays the Buell Theatre April 14 through April 26. For more information on tickets, visit the Denver Center online. CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.