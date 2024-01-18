Watch CBS News
Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse in Denver closed until Monday after water main break causes damage

By Jennifer McRae

The Alfred A. Arraj U.S. Courthouse in Denver will be closed until Monday, Jan. 22 after a water main break. The courthouse located at 901 19th Street was closed on Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

The court's IT communication systems in both the Arraj and Rogers courthouses was impacted in the water main break.

The courthouses have advised anyone with a hearing in either courthouse during those dates to check CM-ECF to determine the status of the hearing. The clerk's office front counter is also closed. 

Additional Information from the Alfred A. Arraj U.S. Courthouse:

Unrepresented (pro se) parties may submit filings by U.S. Mail or by email to cod_prose_filing@cod.uscourts.gov. Please also check www.cod.uscourts.gov for further updates.

