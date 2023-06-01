Alexus Tanielle Nelson, mother of missing child, arrested after human remains found inside her Colorado apartment

Alexus Tanielle Nelson, the mother of a 5-year-old child who was reported missing in Colorado, has been arrested after human remains of a child were found in her apartment. Police believe the remains are that of the missing child.

Nelson, 27, was arrested earlier this week on one charge of attempting to influence a public servant. Charges of child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence were added Thursday after detectives located human remains of a child in Nelson's apartment.

"We are very confident that this is our victim," said Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Investigators are awaiting positive identification of the child by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Aurora police said the investigation began Sunday when the child's maternal grandmother called 911 from out-of-state to report that her daughter, Nelson, made concerning statements to them by text. The caller also raised concerns about the safety of her granddaughter.

Update to our missing 5-year-old:



We have arrested Maha Li's mother, Alexus Nelson, after Crimes Against Children detectives located human remains of a child in Nelson’s apartment.



Investigators are awaiting scientific confirmation and positive identification by the Arapahoe… pic.twitter.com/1VvmsDH0Rd — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 1, 2023

Officers rushed to Nelson's apartment in the 1000 block of South Elkhart Way. Nelson told officers she gave up her daughter for adoption but couldn't provide any records. Investigators couldn't independently verify the adoption through state records. The child's grandmother called 911 again on Tuesday and officers followed up again at that time.

Aurora police said that Nelson intentionally gave false statements to officers which prompted Nelson's initial arrest for attempting to influence a public servant on Tuesday. The remains of a child were found inside Nelson's apartment on Wednesday evening.

Nelson remains in custody on $100,000 bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous.