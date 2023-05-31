Aurora police search for missing 5-year-old child

Police in Aurora are searching for a missing 5-year-old. Investigators are asking for the public's help finding Maha who was reported missing on Tuesday. She also goes by Mahali (pronounced "Mahalee"), according to police.

Maha Aurora Police

Her mother, Alexus, is Maha's primary caretaker. They were last seen at or near their home in the 1000 Block of South Elkhart Way.

Alexus Aurora Police

Police are urging anyone who saw Alexus or Maha together, or may have information about Maha's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact @CrimeStoppersCO.