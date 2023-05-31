Watch CBS News
Aurora police search for missing 5-year-old child

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Aurora are searching for a missing 5-year-old. Investigators are asking for the public's help finding Maha who was reported missing on Tuesday. She also goes by Mahali (pronounced "Mahalee"), according to police.

maha-missing-aurora-police.jpg
Maha Aurora Police

Her mother, Alexus, is Maha's primary caretaker. They were last seen at or near their home in the 1000 Block of South Elkhart Way.

alexus-pic-aurora-police.jpg
Alexus Aurora Police

Police are urging anyone who saw Alexus or Maha together, or may have information about Maha's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact @CrimeStoppersCO.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 12:58 PM

