Investigators announce Colorado's destructive Alexander Mountain Fire was human caused, ask for more specific tips

Authorities need help from public in Alexander Mountain Fire investigation

Authorities need help from public in Alexander Mountain Fire investigation

Authorities need help from public in Alexander Mountain Fire investigation

Investigators in Northern Colorado on Friday announced that the Alexander Mountain Fire was human caused. They say they are now looking for more help from the public in determining exactly how the destructive wildfire that burned more than 25 homes started.

A satellite image captured on July 29 shows the Alexander Mountain fire near Loveland on the day it started. Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2024 via Getty Images

The U.S. Forest Service and Larimer County Sheriff's Office say they have gotten lots of tips since they put out a request a few days after the Alexander Mountain Fire started on July 29 west of Loveland. They thanked the public for those contributions in and news release and say they now have a more specific request: They would like to talk to anyone who might have been "immediately east and below the peak of Alexander Mountain" between 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. on that day.

They would also like people to share photos, if any were taken at that time.

Investigators also said they are also hoping to get some specific information from people who have spent a lot of time in the Alexander Mountain area in Larimer County.

Anyone who has any of the information above and hasn't already spoken with the wildland fire investigators is asked to call (303) 275-5266. Photos and other digital evidence can also be submitted online to fs.us.evidence.com.

The wildfire grew quickly in the hot, dry conditions in Colorado in late July and reached to nearly 10,000 acres before firefighters got a good handle on it. A total of 26 homes were destroyed and four others were damaged, and 21 other buildings were also ruined.

Late last week Gov. Jared Polis told CBS News Colorado political reporter Shaun Boyd that the fire, and two others that also started on Colorado's Front Range last week and forced evacuations, were likely caused by people.

The fire now sits at 9,668 acres and it is at least 90% contained, and all mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted. There haven't been any reported injuries caused by the fire.