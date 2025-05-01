Girlfriend of Colorado victim Alexa Bartell says she was "sun in everybody's life" as a rock-throwing defendant is sentenced

First of three defendants in deadly rock-throwing case is sentenced in Colorado

In a packed Colorado courtroom, family and friends of Alexa Bartell put their grief into words on Thursday morning.

"What mother should have to live with that kind of goodbye -- one that never happened? To this day I can't make peace with the fact that she's gone," Kelly Bartell said during the sentencing in Jefferson County Court of Nicholas Karol-Chik. Karol-Chik was given a sentence of 45 years in prison.

Alexa's mother said she carries the loss of her daughter with her daily. The 20-year-old was killed two years ago during a violent rock-throwing spree on the west end of the Denver metro area. Karol-Chik was one of the three defendants in the spree, and the first to be sentenced.

Kelly Bartell told the court the weight of her sorrow is heaviest when even a hint of happiness returns to her life.

"I find it difficult to feel joy without being consumed by guilt, as if any happiness I experience is a betrayal," Bartell said.

In addition to Kelly Bartell, other family members and friends of Alexa Bartell who spoke during Karol-Chik's sentence painted a picture of a vibrant, energetic and kind human being.

"She was more than great, and she taught everybody to be great. She was kind, she was the sun in everybody's life," said Alexa's girlfriend.

Karol-Chik was emotional listening as family and friends of Alexa shared the last of their memories of her, and he broke down completely when his own family spoke.

Nicholas Karol-Chik in court on Thursday Jefferson County

"Please I am begging you. Don't throw my baby away," Karol-Chik's mother said. "If you send him to (Colorado Department of Corrections), it is another tragedy waiting to happen."

Judge Christopher Zenisek said sentencing Karol-Chik to the state's youth offender program wasn't an option as part of Karol-Chik's plea deal.

Before Zenisek handed down the sentence, Karol-Chik spoke to the courtroom and gave an apology.

"Nothing I can or will say will turn back time," he said. "Nothing I can say will erase the pain, hurt and fear that I have caused. Nothing will repair the harm that was done, and nothing I say will bring back Alexa Bartell."

"Regardless, the most important thing I can say today is how truly sorry I am."

Before handing down the prison sentence, Zenisek shared his own thoughts, agreeing the crime spree was itself a tragedy.

"That is absolutely true, but make no mistake -- that tragedy was not caused by the sentencing agreement or by this court or by anyone involved in criminal justice system," the judge said. "It was caused by three codefendants in April 2023."

Another suspect in the case, Zachary Kwak, will be sentenced Friday morning. After accepting a plea deal, he is facing a sentence of between 20 and 32 years.

As part of their plea deals, Karol-Chik and Kwak testified against fellow defendant Joseph Koenig last month. Koenig was convicted of first-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.