Air Force cadet dies days after doctors discover brain tumors

A 23-year-old Air Force Academy cadet passed away Tuesday, 17 days after doctors determined aggressive brain tumors were causing her headaches.

Cadet 1st Class K. Emily Jean Foster of Eagle, Idaho, died on New Year's Eve, the academy stated in a press release.

Foster, a Geospatial Sciences major and Soaring Instructor Pilot with the 94th Flying Training Squadron, had been selected to attend Undergraduate Pilot Training following her commissioning. Commissioning is a transition from cadet to officer and occurs immediately prior to a cadet's graduation.

Foster was expected to graduate with her classmates in May.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our teammate, Cadet First Class K. Emily Jean Foster, over the holiday break. She was a stellar cadet, leader, mentor and friend throughout her time here at the Academy and we are shaken by her loss," Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, stated in the press release. "We will support Emily's family, Cadet Squadron 14, her friends and colleagues and the entire Academy team during this difficult time."

Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class K. Emily Foster. Air Force Academy

Foster's parents, Chery and Jeremy Foster, provided a statement in the press release as well:

"Emily came home at Thanksgiving with extreme exhaustion and severe headaches. It was discovered on the 14th of December that Emily had two highly aggressive and advanced brain tumors. On the 31st of December she passed away from these aggressive brain tumors.

Emily made a personal decision years ago to put her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Her greatest desire was to honor Him in her life, character, conduct, and care of others. She lived by what it says in Philippians 3:12-14 and desired to press toward the goal of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. We are confident she is with Jesus and that in His presence is fullness of joy."

The academy is making support services, including chaplains and mental health professionals, available to the institution's cadets, facility and staff.