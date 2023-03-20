Affidavit: Dentist accused in wife's murder ordered arsenic, researched "undetectable poisons" online

The arrest affidavit for the Aurora dentist accused of murdering his wife by poisoning her has revealed what investigators claim are "great lengths... to end his wife's life." James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested early Sunday morning by officers with the Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit and held in the county jail on charges of first-degree murder.

Aurora Police

Investigators believe that Craig had "gone to great lengths to try and end his wife's life" and that he had ordered multiple poisons, researched online how much poison to use to kill a human and whether arsenic was detectable in an autopsy, in the days leading up to her death.

Aurora Police

Documents reveal that Craig had created a new Gmail account that he only used in dental room number 9 in his practice located in the 14000 block of East Hampden Avenue and that while using this account, he researched multiple "undetectable poisons" and purchased Crystalline Metalloid Arsenic from Amazon. Investigators stated that he used that Gmail address to buy the poisons, not his professional email even though he alleged the poisons were for work.

Aurora Police

The affidavit states that two days after the arsenic was delivered to Craig's home, on March 4, his wife, Angela was admitted to Parker Adventist Hospital after complaining that her head felt funny, she was dizzy and her eyes were not focusing. She said that she did not feel right in her head and her body was responding slowly. The affidavit states that these symptoms are consistent with symptoms from arsenic.

Angela was released from the hospital on March 6 and on the same day, Craig ordered Oleandrin, a cardiac glycoside found in the poisonous plant oleander. That shipment was intercepted by FedEx and not delivered. On the form, the usage stated, "Products are for research use only. Not for human use. We do not sell to patients."

Aurora Police

On March 8, Craig ordered Sigma (Potassium Cyanide) from Midland Scientific with a request to have the items shipped overnight. There were delays in the shipment and it was scheduled to arrive at his office on March 13. Craig told an employee that the package was personal and not to open it. It was opened by another employee and then resealed but not before that employee saw that the package contained Potassium Cyanide.

Angela was once again admitted to the hospital from March 9-14, but then returned to the hospital one day later on March 15 where she suffered a severe seizure. She was placed on life support in the ICU and did not regain brain activity. She was pronounced dead on March 18.

According to witness statements in the affidavit, Craig refused to allow the hospital to conduct an autopsy.

According to the affidavit, Craig was known to make Angela protein shakes regularly and had given many to her. It is believed that he provided Angela with the poison through the shakes. There is a text exchange in which Angela admits she felt drugged and that Craig assured her "I didn't drug you."

Aurora Police

The affidavit also reveals that investigators believe Craig was working on starting a new life with another woman and had flown her to Denver from out of state during the same time that Angela was in the hospital.

In the affidavit, Craig's dental practice partner visited the hospital where Angela was being treated after Craig told him that Angela was gravely ill. He told a nurse at the hospital on March 15 that Craig had recently ordered Potassium Cyanide for their dental practice and added that there was no medical reason or purpose to order that substance. He also told the nurse that he had a suspicion that Angela had been poisoned. That nurse called the police and that's when the investigation began.

Craig and his business partner had known each other for more than 20 years and even attended dental school together. The affidavit includes a text from Craig to his business partner urging him to do him a favor and "Please don't talk to anyone about what we talked about last night, including any law enforcement officers."

Aurora Police

Friends told investigators that Angela had been wanting to leave Craig for years and that the couple was struggling financially.

APD says the investigation remains ongoing as investigators encourage anyone with additional information to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.