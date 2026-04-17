Work to grow aerospace industry ongoing in Denver South and Colorado's Arapahoe County

Artemis II is putting a spotlight on the aerospace industry in the United States, and Colorado is certainly one of the epicenters of that growing sector. There are more than 250 aerospace companies that have a presence in Colorado that collaborated with NASA on this month's moon mission. But those businesses only make up about 13% of Colorado's overall aerospace presence. Colorado currently has about 2,000 aerospace companies based in the state.

In the past five years, more than 1,600 jobs in aerospace and aviation have been added in the Denver South area, which includes Arapahoe County businesses in the I-25 corridor south of Denver's city limits. Business leaders in that area are hoping to grow the industry even more in upcoming years.

The company Step One 2 Launch recently opened a facility on the 7000 block of South Tucson Way in Centennial.

"We wanted to create a place to help the small entrepreneur, the small company, the maker, the inventor," said Kenneth Geyer, one of the Step One 2 Launch founders.

Geyer says their hub gives startup companies a place to grow, and provides infrastructure that can help take their idea from concept to product.

"We have hot desks and things like that. We also have anti-static flooring, assembly benches, tool kits, tool sets," he said.

The 22,000 square foot command center aims to support developing the next generation of technology in industries like aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing.

"The Front Range has always been a big part of the space industry," Geyer said.

"(There are) humongous manufacturers that are located down in this region. Lockheed Martin is here, Northrop Grumman is here," said Christine Shapard, Senior Director of Economic Development for Denver South.

The area also sits between defense installations, research institutions and also near the Centennial Airport and Denver International Airport.

Shapard said the aviation and aerospace industry is Denver South's fastest growing sector.

"Over the past five years, it's definitely been growing about 18%," she said.

With flexible workspace options and engineering-ready infrastructure, the command center will support Colorado's growing tech economy.

"And this helps encourage that same startup community in this aerospace industry," Shapard said.

For small startups, it also means big exposure.

"(We can) bring them into a place where there is a lot of different opinions to help a lot of people, not only to learn from our successes, but to also to learn from a lot of our failures," Geyer said.