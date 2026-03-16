Aerospace Day encourages Colorado youth to apply for jobs in space industry

Youth across Colorado are learning about jobs in the aerospace industry at the Colorado State Capitol.

Aerospace experts say not only will this get them interested in this field, but it will also fill those much-needed jobs to keep running. There were already 700 kids getting involved in the event on Monday morning.

There are 65 companies across Colorado, in fields including manufacturing, space, marketing, nursing, and more.

The Colorado Space Business Roundtable says more than 2,000 aerospace companies are operating in Colorado. There are more than 55,000 people who work directly in Colorado's aerospace industry. There are almost 184,000 jobs that indirectly support the aerospace industry in Colorado.

In Colorado, the Aerospace economy generates $15 billion. There has been a 26.3% growth over the last five years. Colorado is also number one per capita for aerospace employment across the United States.

Experts say the biggest thing now is getting more women involved in a male-dominated field.

"There is a discrepancy between girls dreaming big when they are little and then it falls off as they go through their education," Genevieve McNally, chair of the Colorado Space Business Roundtable, said. "From that standpoint, it is really getting that exposure. What do you want to do? Then we can support and have the community help you get where you want to go."

The event is free and open to the public and will last all day at the Colorado State Capitol.