Colorado positioned as aerospace leader as Safran Defense & Space chooses Parker for U.S. headquarters

Safran Defense and Space, Inc. has chosen to set up shop in Parker. It's big news for Colorado, and more specifically for Douglas County.

On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis called Colorado a leader in aerospace innovation and welcomed Safran Space to Parker.

"The cheesy answer is 'We're over the moon,' but it is very exciting to have an aerospace company call Parker home," said Weldy Feazell, Director of Economic Development for the town of Parker.

For months, local leaders have advocated for Safran Defense and Space to come to Parker.

"Douglas County is positioning ourselves as a growing spot for aerospace," said Ellie Reynolds, President of the Douglas County Economic Development Corporation.

The French aerospace company is worth nearly $25 billion globally and is looking to set up a U.S. headquarters. Douglas County beat out other locations across the country because of its aerospace ecosystem, skilled workforce and access to the supply chain.

"When CEOs that were locating from Safran Space decided where they wanted to live, they wanted to live in Douglas County, and that's a big part of moving a company. The second reason has to do with our workforce. We have a workforce that is highly educated in advanced technology and engineering, and that's who they're going to recruit from. And then the third thing is that we're centrally located and have great partnerships with the prime aerospace companies like Lockheed Martin," said Reynolds.

Safran supplies aerospace companies already located in Douglas County, like Lockheed Martin and Blue Origin.

Parker is preparing to welcome the company to an industrial area near E-470 and Chambers next year.

"They were looking for a manufacturing space that they could easily access. It was close to Centennial Airport, close to (Denver International Airport) but also close enough to the primes that we talk about," said Reynolds.

"The building is already built, so they are just fitting out the space. So it could be a very quick turnaround for them to get through the processes and up and open," Feazell said.

The facility will manufacture electric propulsion thrusters and house Safran's U.S. satellite communications team.

Parker Mayor Jeff Toborg is looking forward to welcoming Parker's first aerospace company.

"I am excited that the world's second-largest aircraft equipment manufacturer is setting up shop in the Town of Parker," said Mayor Jeff Toborg. "This cutting-edge company will not only bring innovative technology to our community but will also create job opportunities for our residents. As we welcome Safran, we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our local economy and the vibrant future ahead. Together, we can build a stronger Parker."

Safran will bring 20 high paying jobs to the area, including engineers, technicians and operators.

"Jobs, right? It's jobs for our residents. Very great industry to have job growth in," Feazell said.

"We have a highly educated workforce, and so many folks that specialize in aerospace or manufacturing are in Douglas County already," said Reynolds.

Safran will need to secure building permits and will begin moving into the building this spring. They hope to be up and running by the end of 2025.

"I see a big future for the town, the county, the region, the state. We're all working together to get great industries in here, like our aerospace industry," Feazell said.

Safran was valued at 23.2 billion euros in 2023. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade says Safran will support the growth of the North American small satellite market, which is expected to reach more than $5 billion by 2030.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $371,751 in a performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit for the company over an eight-year period.